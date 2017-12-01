Greenwood routs Pine Bluff in 6A title game

The Greenwood Bulldogs won their first Class 6A state championship since 2012 with a 52-14 victory over Pine Bluff on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Senior quarterback Connor Noland completed 20 of 27 passes for 304 yards with four touchdowns and one interception for the Bulldogs (13-0), who were playing in their third consecutive Class 6A state championship game. Greenwood lost to Pine Bluff in 2015 and Russellville in 2016. Friday's victory marked Greenwood's eighth state title overall.

Peyton Holt, a senior wide receiver, caught 14 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Kenny Wood, a senior running back, scored two rushing touchdowns and had a scoring reception.

Greenwood trailed 7-0 early in the first quarter, but outscored Pine Bluff 31-7 the remainder of the first half to take a 31-14 halftime lead.

Pine Bluff sophomore quarterback Tyler Foots passed for a touchdown and ran for another score.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.