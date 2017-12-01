Judge says no delay, corruption trial starts Monday

FAYETTEVILLE -- The public corruption trial of former state Sen. Jon Woods is to start Monday after U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks denied a request Thursday to delay it.

Woods, and co-defendants Oren Paris III and Randell Shelton Jr., will stand trial in a reported kickback scheme.

Brooks issued his ruling Thursday during a six-hour pretrial hearing.

Forty-one prosecution witnesses, including former state Rep. Micah Neal, and as many as 21 defense witnesses are expected to testify at the trial, which is expected to last three weeks and possibly a month, attorneys advised the judge.

Also during Thursday's hearing, Milton R. "Rusty" Cranford was identified for the first time in open court proceedings as the anonymous businessman who is reported to have paid kickbacks to Neal and Woods in return for state General Improvement Fund grants. Cranford reportedly applied for the grants for AmeriWorks, a Bentonville-based nonprofit group, through the use of Alternative Opportunities Inc., a nonprofit health care and counseling company.

Ecclesia College, a private Christian school in Springdale, was also referred to openly for the first time in a case where many of the court's records remain under seal. Paris, president of Ecclesia College, paid fees to Shelton's consulting firm, according to an indictment in the case. Shelton then passed money to Woods and Neal, according to the indictment.

Neal pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy on Jan. 4.

Woods faces 15 counts of fraud, all related to either wire or mail transfers of money. Paris and Shelton are named in 14 of the fraud charges. Interim U.S. Attorney Kenneth Elser is handling the government's case.

All three defendants are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud. Woods is also charged with one count of money laundering in connection with the purchase of a cashier's check.

Paris has no plans to testify, his attorney said. Defense attorneys for Shelton and Woods said they haven't decided whether their clients will testify.

Woods is also accused of using his office to pass legislation in 2015 to create a special General Improvement Fund account in the state Department of Higher Education of up to $2.5 million. The fund would benefit only work-learning colleges "part of the Works College Consortium."

The only college in Arkansas that is a member of the consortium is Ecclesia, according to the consortium's website. The law is still on the books, but no money was ever appropriated to the account, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration.

Ecclesia College also received improvement fund grants from other lawmakers who aren't implicated in the indictments, grant records show. In all, the college received $717,500 in improvement fund grants from 2013 through 2014.

The case involves grants from the state General Improvement Fund, a portion of which was, until recently, controlled by legislators. The fund consists of state tax money left unallocated at the end of each fiscal year and interest earned on state deposits. Each legislator was given a share of the fund to be directed to nonprofit groups or government entities. The state Supreme Court declared that method of funding distribution unconstitutional in a ruling Oct. 5.

The government has released 4.3 million pages of documents, making a thorough review of them a practical impossibility since the indictment was issued in March, Woods' defense attorney, Patrick Benca of Little Rock, argued Thursday.

Brooks said in the May 23 arraignment of the defendants that he would agree to a six-month delay, which ends Monday, but that would be all.

"There's no more coming back to the well. You are going to get upfront everything you are going to get," he said from the bench at the time. At that time, though, the government had indicated that there were 500,000 pages of documents and 20 or so witnesses, Benca argued.

Brooks reminded Benca that Benca had severely criticized the government for not handing over all available documents in previous motions in the case.

"You can't have it both ways," Brooks said Thursday.

Benca replied that he and his law firm have made a good-faith, intense effort to wade through the documents but couldn't finish it in time for the trial. Woods' defense is considerably more complex than the others because he also faces charges arising from the AmeriWorks case, something that doesn't involve his co-defendants, Benca said.

In addition, some of the charges Woods' faces stem from his role as a state lawmaker at the time, meaning a lot of legislative records are relevant to his case.

"In 18 years of practice, I have never had to say that I am not ready to go to trial, but I am now," Benca said.

Defense attorneys Travis Story for Paris and Shelly Koehler for Shelton said they are sympathetic to Benca's call for a delay but couldn't join him in the request. Their clients are eager to clear their names, and in the May arraignment, Paris objected to the delay until December.

Brooks said the government provided what the defense requested, more than what the law required and did it earlier than the court's deadlines.

"The court simply does not understand the need for a continuance when the government provides evidence a month earlier than is required," he said.

"I agree that this is a lot of documents, and I understand any good attorney's desire to review every word on every page," Brooks said. But, he said, the defense had not presented one concrete example to show that something in the documents is even relevant to the defense, so he would not delay the case.

"A good lawyer, and I consider you a very good lawyer, puts up proof," Brooks said.

Benca had enough time to find at least some examples before Thursday, Brooks ruled.

Thursday's hearing lasted until about 7:30 p.m. and included an in-chambers hearing that lasted more than an hour regarding the admissibility of recordings made by Neal, with Neal's attorney, Shane Wilkinson of Bentonville, present.

Secret recordings made by Neal of telephone calls were more extensive in court documents that were sealed, according to arguments made in the hearing. A court order allowing use of some of the recordings by Neal became public Sept. 8. Thursday's hearing took up the issue of an undisclosed number of additional recordings not covered by the Sept. 8 order.

Neal recorded conversations on his own, without the direction of federal investigators, according to available court documents.

The in-chambers discussion ended with no court order, which could be filed as early as today.

Also, the government informed the court that Rep. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville, will be a witness in the case. Ballinger has been a longtime attorney for Ecclesia College. Paris assured the court that he had no objection to Ballinger testifying.

