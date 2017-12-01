Home / Latest News /
Late night host Jimmy Kimmel, Senate candidate Roy Moore feud on Twitter
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:09 a.m.
LOS ANGELES — Late night host Jimmy Kimmel stepped up his feud with U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying he's open to fighting the Republican in his home state of Alabama.
Kimmel made the comments in reference to a Twitter fight with Moore on Thursday.
It began when Moore took issue with Kimmel's show sending a comedian to crash a talk Moore was giving at a south Alabama church Wednesday night.
Moore tweeted to Kimmel Thursday: "If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man." Kimmel replied : "Sounds great Roy - let me know when you get some Christian values and I'll be there!"
On his show Thursday, Kimmel offered to come to Alabama to either talk about Christian values or fight for charity with the money raised going to Moore's accusers.
ARMNAR says... December 1, 2017 at 9:15 a.m.
I love Kimmel. Keep it up, Jimmy!
