Man on Tennessee's most-wanted list arrested in Arkansas

A man wanted in Tennessee on a murder charge was arrested early Friday in a rural area of Boone County near the Missouri border, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

James Huddleston, 34, was wanted by Spring Hill, Tenn., police in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man Oct. 29. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had placed Huddleston on its Top 10 most-wanted list.

