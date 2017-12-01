Subscribe Register Login
Friday, December 01, 2017, 6:41 p.m.

Man on Tennessee's most-wanted list arrested in Arkansas

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 6:14 p.m.

A man wanted in Tennessee on a murder charge was arrested early Friday in a rural area of Boone County near the Missouri border, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

James Huddleston, 34, was wanted by Spring Hill, Tenn., police in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man Oct. 29. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had placed Huddleston on its Top 10 most-wanted list.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

