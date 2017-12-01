Home / Latest News /
Man on Tennessee's most-wanted list arrested in Arkansas
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 6:14 p.m.
A man wanted in Tennessee on a murder charge was arrested early Friday in a rural area of Boone County near the Missouri border, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
James Huddleston, 34, was wanted by Spring Hill, Tenn., police in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man Oct. 29. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had placed Huddleston on its Top 10 most-wanted list.

