Officers investigating 'suspicious death' in North Little Rock, police say
This article was published today at 7:57 a.m.
The North Little Rock Police Department said Friday morning that it was investigating a suspicious death near a convenience store.
In a tweet shortly before 8 a.m., the agency noted that officers were responding to the 3100 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard in the city’s Park Hill neighborhood.
Southbound traffic had been reduced to one lane in the area at that time, police said. Motorists were advised to find an alternate route.
