Friday, December 01, 2017, 11:55 a.m.

Ole Miss gets 2-year bowl ban, other penalties in NCAA case

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:14 a.m.

ole-miss-quarterback-jordan-taamu-10-runs-past-arkansas-defensive-back-kevin-richardson-ii-30-for-a-49-yard-touchdown-during-the-first-half-of-an-ncaa-college-football-game-in-oxford-miss-saturday-oct-28-2017-ap-photothomas-graning

Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta'amu (10) runs past Arkansas defensive back Kevin Richardson II (30) for a 49-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)



The University of Mississippi's football program has been handed a two-year postseason ban and other penalties by the NCAA.

Ole Miss, which went 6-6 but had self-imposed a bowl ban this year and hoped to avoid it next season over its long-running rules violation case that included a charge of lack of institutional control.

Ole Miss had also self-imposed other punishments in anticipation of the ruling, including scholarship reductions and recruiting restrictions. The NCAA's Committee on Infractions on Friday banned the Rebels from the postseason for the 2018 season as well.

The case consisted of 21 alleged violations, including 15 that were Level I, which the NCAA considers the most serious.

