Panel sets date to identify who will be able to grow medical marijuana in Arkansas

The highest-scoring bidders to be the first legal growers of medical marijuana in Arkansas will be announced Feb. 27, the state’s Medical Marijuana Commission decided Friday.

The commission, made of of five appointed members, set themselves a deadline of Feb. 20 to finish scoring the applications, with the results announced at a public meeting the following week.

Legal staff at the Department of Finance and Administration, who are in the process of redacting identifying information from the applications, will begin turning over applications to the commission in two weeks.

After meeting late Friday afternoon in Little Rock, the commissioners decided not to meet again until they announce the winners of cultivator licenses in late February.

Once the cultivator licenses are awarded, it will take until at least April, when the commission finishes scoring applications for licenses for dispensaries, to sell the medical marijuana to patients.

