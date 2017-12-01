Home / Latest News /
Police: 22-year-old shot four times at west Little Rock apartment complex
By Kally Patz
Little Rock police say a man was shot four times at an apartment complex on the city's west side early Friday.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. at 1912 Green Mountain Drive, the listed address for Fairfield Apartments. According to a Little Rock Police Department report, the victim’s cousin heard shots shortly after dropping him off at the apartment complex.
When officers arrived at the scene, 22-year-old Ray McGuire of Little Rock was already being transported to a local hospital with four gunshot wounds. Authorities said he was listed in stable condition Friday.
Officers found bullet holes in multiple apartments and vehicles at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
