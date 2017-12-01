Subscribe Register Login

Ex-Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn to plead guilty to lying to FBI

Friday, December 01, 2017, 10:07 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: 22-year-old shot four times at west Little Rock apartment complex

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 9:30 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Little Rock police say a man was shot four times at an apartment complex on the city's west side early Friday.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at 1912 Green Mountain Drive, the listed address for Fairfield Apartments. According to a Little Rock Police Department report, the victim’s cousin heard shots shortly after dropping him off at the apartment complex.

When officers arrived at the scene, 22-year-old Ray McGuire of Little Rock was already being transported to a local hospital with four gunshot wounds. Authorities said he was listed in stable condition Friday.

Officers found bullet holes in multiple apartments and vehicles at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: 22-year-old shot four times at west Little Rock apartment complex

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online