54-year-old man shot while walking near Little Rock cemetery, police say

Ex-Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn to plead guilty to lying to FBI

Friday, December 01, 2017, 10:11 a.m.

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 9:11 a.m.

Little Rock police say a man was shot while walking down a sidewalk Thursday night.

Michael Jacko, 54, of Little Rock was walking in the 2000 block of West Charles Bussey Avenue, near Roselawn Cemetery, when someone fired several times shortly before 11 p.m., according to a report from the Little Rock Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his calf. Authorities said he was in stable condition Friday morning.

Jacko was unable to provide a description of the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

