Home / Latest News /
54-year-old man shot while walking near Little Rock cemetery, police say
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 9:11 a.m.
Little Rock police say a man was shot while walking down a sidewalk Thursday night.
Michael Jacko, 54, of Little Rock was walking in the 2000 block of West Charles Bussey Avenue, near Roselawn Cemetery, when someone fired several times shortly before 11 p.m., according to a report from the Little Rock Police Department.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his calf. Authorities said he was in stable condition Friday morning.
Jacko was unable to provide a description of the shooter.
The investigation is ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 54-year-old man shot while walking near Little Rock cemetery, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.