Friday, December 01, 2017, 1:40 p.m.

After reported break-in at Arkansas animal shelter, 8 puppies found dead, 5 dogs missing

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 1:18 p.m.

Eight puppies were found dead after a break-in at an Arkansas animal shelter earlier this week, the El Dorado News-Times reported.

The burglary reportedly happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday at the dog pound located at 711 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Charles Hartsell, the city’s contracted dog control officer, told police that four male burglars entered the shelter and took five pit bulls, all of which had been removed from homes in October, according to the newspaper.

Hartsell told the News-Times that one of the dogs appeared to have been in labor at the time of the break-in. Six newborn puppies were reportedly found dead inside her pen and two more outside it.

The pit bulls had been removed from residences near the pound because of violations that included animal cruelty, no vaccination tags, and inhumane condition of pen and premises, the dog control officer said.

According to the newspaper, the thieves cut through four fences to get to the dogs.

A police investigation is reportedly ongoing.

