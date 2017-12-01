Police: Former Arkansas teacher says he videotaped boys in school's bathroom

A man accused of photographing an 11-year-old in a mall bathroom confessed to videotaping boys at an Arkansas school where he taught, authorities said Friday.

According to a news release from the Texarkana Police Department, 31-year-old Shane Jones of Texarkana told officers during an interview that he videotaped several boys in a bathroom at Trinity Christian School, where he taught high school history and middle school math.

In an email sent to parents Monday and cited by the Texarkana Gazette, the school said Jones had been "relieved of his duties." The decision came after police reported the 11-year-old's accusation over the weekend.

Jones faces charges that include voyeurism and video voyeurism.

He was released from Miller County jail after posting $100,000 bond Friday afternoon.