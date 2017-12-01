Subscribe Register Login
Friday, December 01, 2017, 3:23 p.m.

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police: Former Arkansas teacher says he videotaped boys in school's bathroom

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 1:49 p.m.

shane-jones-via-the-texarkana-gazette

PHOTO BY TEXARKANA GAZETTE

Shane Jones (Via the Texarkana Gazette)

A man accused of photographing an 11-year-old in a mall bathroom confessed to videotaping boys at an Arkansas school where he taught, authorities said Friday.

According to a news release from the Texarkana Police Department, 31-year-old Shane Jones of Texarkana told officers during an interview that he videotaped several boys in a bathroom at Trinity Christian School, where he taught high school history and middle school math.

In an email sent to parents Monday and cited by the Texarkana Gazette, the school said Jones had been "relieved of his duties." The decision came after police reported the 11-year-old's accusation over the weekend.

Jones faces charges that include voyeurism and video voyeurism.

He was released from Miller County jail after posting $100,000 bond Friday afternoon.

rubythecat96gmailcom says... December 1, 2017 at 1:59 p.m.

owwww ick castrate the pervert

SHOPPING

