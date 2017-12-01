Police beat: Police ID teen shot on Little Rock street; North Little Rock pair held in holdup

Police ID teenager shot on Arch Street

Police on Thursday identified a teenager shot in one of two shootings reported the day before in Arkansas' capital city.

Kameon Parker, 19, of Little Rock was shot while walking about 5:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Arch Street, according to a Little Rock police report.

Parker told police that he heard four or five loud booms while in a neighborhood north of Interstate Park and realized a short time later that he had been shot in his buttocks.

The victim said he was transported via private vehicle to UAMS Medical Center by two people he did not know. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Parker reportedly said he did not want to speak with detectives and added that he "just wanted to be done with this situation."

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Another shooting Thursday, which took place in the area of South Oak and West 26th streets about 5 p.m., left a 15-year-old boy with a wound in his upper torso. His injuries were also not considered life-threatening.

The shootings are not believed to be related, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford previously said.

NLR pair charged in theft at LR store

Police have arrested two people accused of taking bath scents and threatening to stab a Little Rock discount store employee with a screwdriver.

Lisa Everett, 52, and Paul Thomason Jr., 57, both of North Little Rock, each face charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, according to arrest reports.

The robbery happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Family Dollar at 3901 S. University Ave.

A 47-year-old manager at the discount store told officers that he observed a male thief, later identified as Thomason, placing items inside his jacket and a white "bucket or basket."

As the worker tried to stop the pair, Everett appeared and brandished a screwdriver, police said, threatening him. She had reportedly told Thomason that he didn't have to give anything back.

The manager said Thomason was able to leave with about $30 worth of merchandise, including bath scents. The pair walked out and left in a silver Ford Taurus, according to authorities.

Reports state that the pair were arrested about 3:55 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1600 block of Marrion Street in Little Rock.

Everett and Thomason remained at the Pulaski County jail Thursday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster.

Metro on 12/01/2017