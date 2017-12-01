Home / Latest News /
Police: Masked gunman fired multiple times while trying to rob North Little Rock restaurant
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 4:55 p.m.
Police say a gunman fired multiple times while attempting to rob a North Little Rock fast-food restaurant Tuesday.
According to a report from the city's Police Department, a male assailant entered the Popeye’s at 716 E. Broadway shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Witnesses told officers he was wearing a black mask, black hoodie and gray pants.
Inside the restaurant, he fired two to three times then pointed the gun at a group of people standing by the register, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Police said the robber fled empty-handed after failing to open the register,
No suspects had been named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Masked gunman fired multiple times while trying to rob North Little Rock restaurant
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.