Police: Masked gunman fired multiple times while trying to rob North Little Rock restaurant

Police say a gunman fired multiple times while attempting to rob a North Little Rock fast-food restaurant Tuesday.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, a male assailant entered the Popeye’s at 716 E. Broadway shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses told officers he was wearing a black mask, black hoodie and gray pants.

Inside the restaurant, he fired two to three times then pointed the gun at a group of people standing by the register, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Police said the robber fled empty-handed after failing to open the register,

No suspects had been named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.