Authorities identify 2 Arkansans accused of kidnapping teen

Police of Friday named two Arkansas men who are accused of kidnapping a 19-year-old last month.

According to a news release from the Hot Springs Police Department, officers found the victim at a Kroger grocery store located at 3341 Central Ave. She told them that two people placed her in the back seat of a vehicle and duct-taped her hands, feet, mouth and eyes.

When the vehicle stopped, she managed to open to door and flee, authorities previously said. Witnesses told officers they saw a gold BMW flee the area after the 19-year-old ran out screaming.

On Friday, police said 20-year-old Marcus Tre Bland and 21-year-old Djuan Goodman, both Hot Springs residents, were wanted in the case. They face charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft of property.

As of Friday afternoon, officers had been unable to locate the pair.