Retro-themed bowling alley scheduled to open in downtown Little Rock later this month

A retro-themed bowling alley with a bar is slated to open in downtown Little Rock later this month, according to its website.

Dust Bowl Lanes, located at 315 E. Capitol Ave. across from the River Cities Travel Center downtown bus station, will reportedly offer eight lanes along with a karaoke room, private lounge and a full bar and food menu. Milkshakes, onion rings and burgers are among Dust Bowl's food offerings.

The bowling alley was originally scheduled to open in late 2016, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Next door, Fassler Hall, a German beer garden with steins and sausages, is also said to be opening soon, though no date had been posted Friday morning. Both businesses are owned by the Tulsa-based McNellie's Restaurant Group.