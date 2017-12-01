Registered sex offender pleads no contest to sexual indecency charge involving Arkansas girl

A registered sex offender was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday after pleading no contest to a sexual indecency charge involving an 11-year-old girl, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Jeremy Boyd Morrison was originally charged with second-degree sexual assault in the case.

According to an affidavit cited by the newspaper, an 11-year-old told authorities that Morrison got into her bed while staying at her family's Garland County residence in November 2016 and fondled her until her mother made him leave the room.

The 36-year-old was required to register as sex offender after being convicted of possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography in 2012.

On Wednesday, he also pleaded guilty to failure to comply with sex offender registration and reporting requirements and being a registered offender living near a school, public park, youth center, day care, church or place of worship.