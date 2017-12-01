Shooting kills man in Jonesboro home

Authorities in northeast Arkansas are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 2800 block of Summit Cove in Jonesboro in response to calls about shots being fired.

Inside the home, police found the body of 53-year-old Roderic Corbin, according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.

The agency said there were no known suspects as of Thursday. An investigation is ongoing.

