Shooting kills man in Jonesboro home

This article was published today at 2:08 a.m.
Authorities in northeast Arkansas are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday night.
Officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 2800 block of Summit Cove in Jonesboro in response to calls about shots being fired.
Inside the home, police found the body of 53-year-old Roderic Corbin, according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.
The agency said there were no known suspects as of Thursday. An investigation is ongoing.
