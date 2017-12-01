Thief used children to help her take $30,000 worth of jewelry from Arkansas store, police say

A thief stole more than $30,000 in jewelry from an Arkansas store Sunday — with help from two children, police said.

About 1:30 p.m., an employee told officer that a woman with two young children and a baby in her arms came into Bella Jewelers at 1016 S. 8th St. in Rogers while the sales associate was in the back taking a break.

The woman told the shorter child to walk around and check the doors on the jewelry counter, according to the store's security footage. Finding it unlocked, she then directed the taller child to go behind and start taking necklaces and chains, authorities said.

After a few minutes, the group left the store and got into a gray van in the parking lot, which drove off southbound, the security footage shows.

The employee told officers that they returned to the store about 1:45 p.m. with a man. This time, worker said, the female thief parked the van on the north side of the building instead of in the front parking lot along South 8th Street.

The man spoke with the associate at the counter while the female and children took more jewelry, the employee said.

Police said more than $30,000 worth of gold chains, rosaries and other items were stolen.

No suspects have been named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report. The male thief reportedly gave a name at the counter, but no one under that name was listed in the Benton County jail online inmate roster as of Friday afternoon.