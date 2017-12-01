Trump urged halt to Russia inquiry, GOP senators say

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump over the summer repeatedly urged senior Senate Republicans, including the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, to end the panel's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, according to a half-dozen lawmakers and aides.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., the intelligence committee chairman, said in an interview this week that Trump told him he was eager to see an investigation that has overshadowed much of the first year of his presidency come to an end.

"It was something along the lines of, 'I hope you can conclude this as quickly as possible,'" Burr said. He said he replied to Trump that "when we have exhausted everybody we need to talk to, we will finish."

In addition, according to lawmakers and aides, Trump told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., a member of the intelligence committee, to end the investigation swiftly.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 200 days]

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., a former chairman of the intelligence committee, said in an interview this week that Trump's requests were "inappropriate" and represented a breach of the separation of powers.

"It is pressure that should never be brought to bear by an official when the legislative branch is in the process of an investigation," Feinstein said.

Raj Shah, a White House spokesman, said Thursday that the president had not acted improperly. Trump, he said, "at no point has attempted to apply undue influence on committee members" and believes "there is no evidence of collusion and these investigations must come to a fair and appropriate completion."

Trump's requests of lawmakers to end the Senate investigation came during a period in the summer when the president was particularly consumed with Russia and openly feuding with his own attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for recusing himself from any inquiries into Russian meddling in the election. Trump often vented to his own aides and even declared his innocence to virtual strangers he came across on his New Jersey golf course, officials said.

[RUSSIA REPORT: Documents on Russian interference in election ]

In this same period, the president complained frequently to McConnell about not doing enough to bring the investigation to an end, a Republican official close to the leader said.

Republicans downplayed Trump's appeals, describing them as the actions of a political newcomer unfamiliar with what is appropriate presidential conduct.

Burr said he did not feel pressured by the president's appeal, portraying it as the action of someone who has "never been in government." But he acknowledged that other members of his committee have had similar discussions with Trump. "Everybody has promptly shared any conversations that they've had," Burr said.

One of them was Blunt, who was flying on Air Force One with Trump to Springfield, Mo., in August when he found himself being lobbied by the president "to wrap up this investigation," according to a Republican official familiar with the conversation.

Blunt was not bothered by Trump's comments, the official said, because he did not see them bearing a "sinister motive."

But Burr and Blunt have both taken steps to limit their interaction with Trump this year, aiming to avoid the perception of coziness as they conduct a highly sensitive investigation into contacts between the president's campaign and Moscow last year.

Robert Mueller, the Justice Department's special counsel who is leading a separate investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, is also examining whether Trump tried to obstruct justice when he fired James Comey, the FBI director who was running a federal inquiry into the matter.

Trump also called other lawmakers over the summer with requests that they push Burr to finish the inquiry, according to a Republican senator who requested anonymity to discuss his contact with the president.

This senator, who was alarmed upon hearing word of the president's pleas, said Trump's request to the other senators was clear: They should urge Burr to bring the Russia investigation to a close. The senator declined to reveal which colleagues Trump had contacted with the request.

Some of Trump's advisers feared he would move to fire Mueller, an option that the president left open in an Oval Office interview with The New York Times in July.

During this time, Trump made several calls to senators without senior staff present, according to one West Wing official. According to senators and other Republicans familiar with the conversations, Trump would begin the talks on a different topic but eventually drift toward the Russia investigation.

In conversations with McConnell and Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Trump voiced his anger that congressional Republicans were not helping lift the cloud of suspicion over Russia, the senators told political allies. The Times reported in August that the president had complained to McConnell that he was failing to shield Trump from an ongoing Senate inquiry.

The earlier call with Burr, however, was perhaps the most invasive, given Burr's role directly supervising the Senate's investigation of Trump.

Burr told other senators that Trump had stressed that it was time to "move on" from the Russia issue, using that language repeatedly, according to people who spoke with Burr over the summer. One Republican close to Burr, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Trump had been "very forceful."

Asked why Trump is so irritated with the investigation, Burr said: "In his world it hampers his ability to project the strength he needs to convey on foreign policy."

Burr said Trump was not fully aware of the impropriety of his request because the president still has the mindset of a businessman rather than a politician. "Businessmen are paid to skip things that they think they can skip and get away with," he said.

SESSIONS SHUNS QUESTION

Separately Thursday, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said Sessions refused to answer in a private interview whether Trump ever asked him to hinder the Justice Department's investigation into Russian interference.

Sessions' refusal to answer the question from Rep. Adam Schiff of California during the committee's interview was in line with his previous responses to lawmakers' questions in several open hearings earlier this year. He has repeatedly said he will not discuss any conversations with Trump, saying he was adhering to longstanding tradition of Justice Department leaders to refrain from revealing the contents of private conversations with the president.

Schiff said it is "disturbing" that Sessions wouldn't answer that particular question.

"Congress has a need to know and so do the American people," Schiff said.

Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokesman for Sessions, pushed back on Schiff's comments, saying the attorney general told the committee that he has "never been directed to do anything illegal or improper."

Sessions' appearance is part of the House panel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether there are any links to Trump's campaign. Sessions has previously testified on the issue in open hearings in three other congressional committees.

Lawmakers have been interested in Sessions' knowledge of contacts between Russians and the Trump campaign as well as Sessions' own contacts with Russians. He told the House Judiciary Committee this month in an open hearing that sleep deprivation and the "chaos" of the presidential campaign clouded his recollections of contacts with Russians.

At his January confirmation hearing, the former Alabama senator said he "did not have communications" with Russians during the campaign and that he was "unaware" of contacts between others in the campaign and Russia. But he later acknowledged two previously undisclosed encounters with the Russian ambassador in Washington.

The questions have only deepened since the guilty plea last month of George Papadopoulos, a former Trump adviser who served on the council Sessions chaired and who proposed arranging a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Another aide, Carter Page, also told Congress in private statements that he had alerted Sessions about a meeting he planned in Russia during the campaign.

Sessions has said he had no recollection of the conversation with Page. And he said he told Papadopoulos that he was not authorized to represent the Trump campaign with the Russian government or any other foreign government.

Papadopoulos was arrested by the FBI and pleaded guilty to lying to authorities about his own foreign contacts during the campaign.

Schiff said lawmakers on the House intelligence panel "extensively covered" the interactions Sessions had with Page and Papadopoulos. He said they also asked questions about his prior testimony "and the interactions the campaign had with Russia and Russian representatives, which we now know were quite extensive."

In another development, Trump's former campaign manager accused of money laundering, Paul Manafort, reached a new bail agreement with prosecutors in which he would forfeit four properties worth $11.7 million if he fails to appear in court.

Under a deal made public Thursday, Manafort would be released from electronic monitoring and home confinement in Alexandria, Va. He could travel among Florida, New York and Virginia, where he has homes, and Washington, D.C., where he must make court appearances.

Manafort, an international political consultant, has surrendered his passports and agreed he won't travel overseas. Mueller agreed to the bail terms, which need the approval of U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, according to a filing by Manafort's lawyers. Manafort's wife and daughter also agreed to secure his bail package.

Manafort and a business associate, Rick Gates, are accused in an Oct. 27 indictment of lying to U.S. authorities about their work in Ukraine, laundering millions of dollars and hiding offshore accounts. Both pleaded innocent Oct. 30.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Martin, Maggie Haberman and Alexander Burns of The New York Times; by Mary Clare Jalonick and Tom LoBianco of The Associated Press; and by David Voreacos and Andrew Harris of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 12/01/2017