46-year-old man slain in Pine Bluff
This article was published today at 2:42 a.m.
A 46-year-old man was shot and killed late Thursday in Pine Bluff, according to police.
Pine Bluff police responded around 10:15 p.m. to a report of several gunshots in the area of Vaugine and Hickory streets. Upon arrival, authorities found John Stepps lying near his vehicle with gunshot wounds.
Stepps was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County deputy coroner, police said.
No arrests had been made as of Friday. An investigation is ongoing.
State Desk on 12/02/2017
