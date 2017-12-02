Home / Latest News /
Arkansas State falls to Troy, loses shot at Sun Belt title
This article was published December 2, 2017 at 10:30 p.m.
JONESBORO — Arkansas State University lost to Troy 32-25 Saturday night at Centennial Bank Stadium, surrendering its shot at a third consecutive Sun Belt Conference championship.
Troy (10-2, 7-1) finished the regular season tied with Appalachian State (8-4, 7-1) for a share of the Sun Belt title.
ASU (7-4, 6-2) was down 24-13 with 7:46 left in the fourth quarter, and the Red Wolves took a 25-24 lead with 1:28 left in the game when redshirt junior quarterback Justice Hansen threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Christian Booker.
Troy then scored the game-winning touchdown with 17 seconds left in the game on a 14-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Brandon Silvers to junior receiver Deondre Douglas.
ASU had a final shot to win the game, when Hansen threw a hail mary from the Troy 38 as time expired.
The pass was batted away.
Read Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
DerbiRider says... December 2, 2017 at 11:49 p.m.
Poor officiating. Red Wolves got robbed.
