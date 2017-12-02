Home / Latest News /
FBI removed agent from Russia probe for anti-Trump messages
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:17 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
WASHINGTON — A person familiar with the matter says an FBI counterintelligence agent was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team after the discovery of an exchange of potential anti-Trump text messages.
The removal of the agent, who had also worked on the investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, occurred this summer.
The person who discussed the matter with The Associated Press was not authorized to speak about it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The nature of the messages and whom they were exchanged with was not immediately clear. The Justice Department's inspector general is investigating.
The New York Times first reported the agent's removal. A spokesman for Mueller had no immediate comment, and an FBI spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: FBI removed agent from Russia probe for anti-Trump messages
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
HARRY2016 says... December 2, 2017 at 1:03 p.m.
F.B. I. has lost it's credibility. Needs to be shut down and start over with agents with the same ilk as the Hoover days.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.