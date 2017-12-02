LR teen arrested in shooting death

Authorities on Thursday arrested a teenager on a murder charge in the shooting death of a man in central Arkansas last month.

Naketrius Haney, 17, of Little Rock faces a charge of first-degree murder in the Nov. 5 slaying of 25-year-old Christon Anderson, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Deputies responded around 12:40 a.m. that day to an area near Henderson and East Valentine roads, south of Jacksonville.

At a vacant lot, Anderson was found unresponsive with a single gunshot wound. He had been shot in the face, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said Haney has denied being involved in the killing.

Records show he remained in the Pulaski County jail Friday evening.

Metro on 12/02/2017