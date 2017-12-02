Man faces new video voyeurism counts

TEXARKANA -- A Trinity Christian School teacher arrested Monday by Texarkana, Texas, police on a charge of invasive visual recording has been arrested in Texarkana, Ark., on charges of voyeurism and video voyeurism.

Shane Jones, 31, was booked Friday into the Miller County jail, said Kristi Bennett, spokesman for the Texarkana Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

Police in Texarkana, Texas, investigated a complaint Monday of invasive video recording inside the J.C. Penney store at Central Mall. An 11-year-old told his father that a man had taken his picture while he was in the restroom Saturday. The boy said he saw a man in the adjoining stall slip his phone camera under the stall divider and take his picture.

Store employees were notified, and officers met with Jones, the boy and his parents in a break room. Jones denied having taken any photos of the boy.

Officers found numerous head shots of other children on his phone. Jones said the head shots were of his students.

Jones was not detained at the store, but officers took his phone to determine if any pictures of the boy had been deleted.

Texarkana, Ark., detectives were told of the discovery, and information learned during the investigation resulted in the seizure of Jones' work computer from Trinity Christian School and all digital devices in his home.

Jones was interviewed by detective David Parker and confessed to recording several boys in the restroom at the school, police said.

Parents of children who attend Trinity Christian School were informed by email Monday, after investigation into the initial incident, that Jones had been relieved of his duties at the school.

