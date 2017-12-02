North Little Rock tops Bentonville for 7A title

North Little Rock completed a 13-0 season with a 44-37 victory over Bentonville on Saturday in the Class 7A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Charging Wildcats, led by third-year Coach Jamie Mitchell, became the first Class 7A team from central Arkansas to win the classification's championship since 2004, when Little Rock Central took the crown. Northwest Arkansas teams had won the title from 2005-2016.

David Chapple's 68-yard pass to Aaron Griffin and Brandon Thomas' two-point conversion run put North Little Rock on top 37-30 with 5:34 remaining. Tyler Day's 13-yard run with 1:27 remaining extended the lead to 44-30.

Easton Hughes threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Johnson with 17 seconds left to pull the Tigers within 44-37. The Tigers recovered an onside kick with 17 seconds left.

Hughes tried to get a play off with two seconds left, but time expired.

Thomas rushed for 199 yards and 2 touchdowns on 23 carries for the Charging Wildcats.

Preston Crawford rushed for two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass for the Tigers. Lyons threw one touchdown pass.