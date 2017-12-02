Man shot 4 times at LR apartments

A man was shot four times at a west Little Rock apartment complex early Friday, police said.

It happened about 2:30 a.m. at 1912 Green Mountain Drive, the listed address for Fairfield Apartments.

Ray McGuire, 22, of Little Rock was taken to a nearby hospital with four gunshot wounds and was later transferred to UAMS Medical Center, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Authorities said he was listed as stable.

McGuire's cousin, a 27-year-old Little Rock man, told officers he heard shots shortly after dropping McGuire off at the apartment complex.

Officers found bullet holes in multiple apartments and vehicles at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

54-year-old's leg hurt in fusillade

Little Rock police said a man was shot while walking down a sidewalk Thursday night.

Michael Jacko, 54, was in the 2100 block of West Charles Bussey Avenue, near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Wright Avenue, when someone fired several shots shortly before 11 p.m., according to a report from the Little Rock Police Department.

The Little Rock resident was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound on his calf. Authorities said he was stable Friday morning.

According to the report, 10 bullet holes were noted in two vehicles near where Jacko was shot. Jacko was unable to provide a description of the shooter, the report said.

Robber fires shots in bid to rob eatery

A gunman fired multiple times while attempting to rob a North Little Rock fast-food restaurant Tuesday, police said.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, a man entered the Popeye's at 716 E. Broadway shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses told officers he was wearing a black mask, a black hoodie and gray pants.

Inside the restaurant, he fired two to three times and then pointed the gun at a group of people standing by the cash register, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Police said the robber fled empty-handed after failing to open the register.

No suspects had been named at the time of the report.

Metro on 12/02/2017