Pulaski Academy wins 4th straight 5A title with 37-36 win over Little Rock McClellan

Pulaski Academy won its fourth consecutive Class 5A state championship game with a 37-36 victory over Little Rock McClellan on Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Layne Hatcher's 19-yard run and his point-after attempt gave Pulaski Academy its first lead, 37-36, with 6:03 remaining.

Pulaski Academy (14-0) is the first team since Barton in 1986-1989 to win four consecutive state championships.

It's the seventh state championship overall for Pulaski Academy, with Coach Kevin Kelley leading the Bruins to all seven titles since 2003.

Andre Campbell scored three rushing touchdowns for McClellan (10-4).

Read Sunday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.