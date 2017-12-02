Tennessee fugitive found in Arkansas

A man wanted in Tennessee on a murder charge was arrested early Friday in rural Boone County near the Missouri border, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

James Huddleston, 34, was wanted by Spring Hill, Tenn., police in the Oct. 29 shooting death of a 35-year-old man. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had placed Huddleston on its top 10 most-wanted list.

Tennessee agents and U.S. marshals in middle Tennessee developed information that Huddleston could be in the Northwest Arkansas area, a Marshals Service release said.

The information was provided to the Marshals Service's Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force, which worked with multiple agencies to arrest Huddleston. Also assisting in the arrest were the Boone County sheriff's office and the Arkansas Highway Police.

The task force is composed of members of the Marshals Service, Arkansas State Police, Benton County sheriff's office and the Greenwood and Springdale police departments.

Huddleston was being held Friday in the Boone County jail pending extradition to Tennessee, the release said.

State Desk on 12/02/2017