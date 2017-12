The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 318 S. Pulaski St., business, Brent Stevenson, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22, property value unknown.

• 708 S. Schiller St., residence, Laquita Smith, 5:26 p.m. Nov. 24, property value unknown.

72202

• 224 E. 7th St., residence, Deanna Martiny, 10 a.m. Nov. 21, property valued at $16.

• 217 E. 10th St., residence, Gene Ground, 2 p.m. Nov. 22, property valued at $2,400.

72204

• 5015 W. 31st St., residence, Rodney Warren, 10 p.m. Nov. 17, property valued at $880.

• 4606 W. 29th St., residence, Sharon Oliver, midnight Nov. 20, property valued at $10,000.

• 9715 Colonel Glenn Rd., business, Dan Blair, 2:05 a.m. Nov. 21, property valued at $11,000.

72205

• 8701 Riley Dr., business, Brittney Devazier, 4 p.m. Nov. 13, property valued at $24.

• 5506 W. Markham St., business, Lainie Smith, 5 p.m. Nov. 22, property value unknown.

• 5500 W. Markham St., residence, Tracy Wyndham, 5 p.m. Nov. 22, property value unknown.

• 319 N. Summit St., residence, Amy Howard, 4 a.m. Nov. 25, property value unknown.

• 5506 W. Markham St., business, Kate Richards, 3:04 p.m. Nov. 25, property valued at $750.

72206

• 3301 S. State St., business, Patrice Ingram, 6 p.m. Nov. 18, property valued at $700.

• 1608 S. Louisiana St., residence, Rebecca Cezar, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 24, property valued at $5,742.

• 12908 Quail Creek Rd., residence, Tanisha Webster, 7 a.m. Nov. 25, property valued at $1,000.

72209

• 8021 Preston Dr., residence, Cameron Hardin, noon Oct. 1, property valued at $350.

• 57 Southern Oaks Dr., residence, Angellia Patillo, 3:57 a.m. Nov. 19, property valued at $70.

• 9401 Mann Rd., residence, Angel Rios, 5:10 p.m. Nov. 19, cash totaling $170, property valued at $2,050.

• 9500 S. Heights Rd., residence, Francisco Lopez, 8 a.m. Nov. 21, property valued at $950.

• 3801 Baseline Rd., residence, Kimberly Lee, 4:16 p.m. Nov. 21, cash totaling $120, property valued at $650.

• 8701 Interstate 30, residence, Jena Reynolds, 6:50 a.m. Nov. 22, property value unknown.

• 8811 Winston Dr., residence, Ladonna Ayers, 7:02 p.m. Nov. 25, property valued at $400.

72211

• 420 Napa Valley Dr., business, unknown, 3 p.m. Nov. 21, property valued at $1,600.

72212

• 10700 N. Rodney Parham Rd., business, Frank Battisto, 3:32 a.m. Nov. 20, property value unknown.

72223

• 22 Talmont Place, residence, Brian McWilliams, midnight Aug. 28, property valued at $1,053.

72227

• 2311 Biscayne Dr., residence, Paul Honeysuckle, 2 a.m. Nov. 25, cash totaling $500, property valued at $5,186.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1403 W. Short 17th St., residence, Brandi Smith, 2 p.m. Nov. 18, cash totaling $60, property valued at $400.

• 1903 W. Long 17th St., residence, Happy Neal, 8 p.m. Nov. 18, property valued at $21.

• 605 N. Orange St., residence, Scott Ballantyne, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, property valued at $14,420.

72117

• 4112 Baucum Pike, business, unknown, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17, cash totaling $100, property valued at $85.

• 2306 Hwy. 161, residence, Dennis Black, 11 a.m. Nov. 18, property valued at $4,600.

