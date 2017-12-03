Miscues put end to UCA

CONWAY -- Uncharacteristic turnovers and surrendered sacks were too much for the University of Central Arkansas to overcome.

A 56-yard interception return for a touchdown and a late sack and forced fumble highlighted the New Hampshire Wildcats' 21-15 victory over UCA in the second round of the NCAA FCS playoffs at Estes Stadium on Saturday.

UCA was plus-9 in turnover differential in the regular season, but it turned the ball over four times against New Hampshire, which turned it over just once. UCA had given up six sacks this season, but that was before the Wildcats sacked senior quarterback Hayden Hildebrand five times.

Those numbers were lopsided enough to allow UNH (9-4) to survive UCA's 434-216 advantage in total yards.

Freshman safety Evan Horn's return of an interception thrown by Hildebrand gave New Hampshire a 14-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

"You know, they were good," UCA Coach Steve Campbell said. "I don't know if that was surprising. I hoped that they weren't as good as they looked, but they're good.

"We made some mistakes. We missed some opportunities, but you have to take your hat off to New Hampshire."

UCA was within 14-9 after senior linebacker George Odum sacked freshman quarterback Christian Lupoli on the first play of the fourth quarter for a safety, but Lupoli's 9-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Malik Love gave the Wildcats a 21-9 lead with 7:19 left in the game.

UCA's next play from scrimmage resulted in a 78-yard touchdown pass from Hildebrand to junior running back Cedric Battle that, after a blocked extra-point attempt, left New Hampshire with a six-point lead with 7:01 left.

New Hampshire punted away late and UCA took over at its 18 with 3:24 left.

Hildebrand completed four consecutive passes, and sophomore running back Cedric Blackman carried once for 14 yards on UCA's final drive. On second and 9 from the New Hampshire 36, Hildebrand scrambled as he searched for an open receiver, but when he attempted to turn up field, he was met by New Hampshire sophomore linebacker Quinlen Horton.

As Hildebrand fell, the ball popped loose. Hildebrand and senior defensive tackle Rick Holt fought for the ball. Before either could reach it, junior linebacker Jared Kuehl recovered the fumble with 1:16 left.

"We knew we had to get turnovers in order to win," Dean said.

"Our job was just to make Hildebrand as uncomfortable back there as we could, and I think we did a really good job of that today," Holt said.

Despite the rush, Hildebrand passed for a career-high 361 yards.

"You have to credit their being big and physical," Hildebrand said. "Their inside guys were good, and sometimes their ends would get back there and make me step up, and when you have to step up, the inside guys were there, and they were just good in that area."

UCA (10-2) entered the game ranked No. 3 in the NCAA coaches poll.

"Our guys just played their tails off," New Hampshire Coach Sean McDonnell said. "Coming into this game, playing the No. 3 team in the country, a lot of people didn't think we belonged. But we just told our kids, 'Let's go play. That's where things get done, on the field.'

"The guys take great pride in our program. Wherever we've gone, we've given our best effort, let the chips fall where they will, and usually good things come."

UCA's second possession of the game did not foretell the defensive struggle to come.

On the third play of the drive, Hildebrand tossed under double coverage to Battle. Horn and freshman defensive back Alonzo Addae collided with each other, and Battle ran untouched to the end zone for a 74-yard touchdown that gave UCA a 7-0 lead with 10:37 left in the first quarter.

New Hampshire responded with a 16-play, 74-yard drive completed by junior quarterback Trevor Knight's 10-yard touchdown pass to sophomore running back Evan Gray to tie the game with 4:01 left in the first quarter.

New Hampshire lost Knight in the second quarter. After he was intercepted by UCA sophomore defensive back Juan Jackson, Knight suffered a concussion on the return.

Lupoli replaced Knight and on the first possession under his direction, New Hampshire moved from its 36 to the UCA 11, where on fourth down senior Morgan Ellman missed a 28-yard field-goal attempt to the right.

"Our guys played hard," Campbell said. "We played hard, but we didn't play well enough today to beat a really good team. Those guys are good."

