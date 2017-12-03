NLR gunfire leads to couple's arrest

A North Little Rock husband and wife were arrested Friday after the woman gave her handgun to her husband and he fired at another person during an argument, police said.

North Little Rock police officers were sent around 10 a.m. to a home at East 56th Place after getting a call that shots had been fired, according to a report.

Witnesses told police that a man sped away in a white Nissan Altima as two women stepped outside and picked up several items.

Police reportedly found four shell casings on the front steps of the home.

Shortly after, police returned to the home in response to a second reported shooting.

Police reported entering the home because of the "severity of the call and the short time span from the first shooting." Officers found 32-year-old Latoya Dunn, 28-year-old Lamarcus L. Dunn and another person inside, the report said.

The man who had sped away was later identified as Anthony Conley, reports said. He told police that he arrived at the 56th Place residence and started arguing with Lamarcus Dunn at the front door, the report said.

Conley said he returned to his car, looked back and saw Lamarcus Dunn pointing a handgun at him, according to the report.

Lamarcus Dunn fired the gun several times, piercing six holes in Conley's car, police said.

The report did not indicate that anyone was hurt in the shooting.

After being questioned, Latoya Dunn told police that she got her handgun from her husband's car and gave it to him, at which point he shot at Conley.

Latoya and Lamarcus Dunn were charged with 11 counts of aggravated assault.

Lamarcus Dunn also was charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons and tampering with physical evidence.

It was not clear from the report whether the third person in the home was arrested.

Lamarcus Dunn was still being held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday night, according to online jail records.

