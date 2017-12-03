Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, December 03, 2017, 4:17 p.m.

Police: 2 teenagers injured, 1 critically, in Little Rock shooting

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 2:31 p.m.

Police say two teenagers were injured in a Little Rock shooting on Sunday.

Around noon, police were informed that two 16-year-old boys had arrived at Arkansas Children’s Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Lt. Michael Ford, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

Ford said one of the boys was suffering from a critical gunshot wound to the upper torso. The other, who had been shot in the arm, was listed in stable condition Sunday afternoon.

Though officers had not yet spoken with the victims, they believe the shooting occurred at 30 Melinda Drive in southwest Little Rock.

No arrests had been made Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.

