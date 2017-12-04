Police: Teen who was shot, robbed taken to Little Rock hospital with 'serious' injuries

A 19-year-old Little Rock man told police that he was shot and robbed at a Little Rock home Sunday, according to a report.

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Skylark Drive about 4:30 p.m. and saw clothes and shoes in the middle of the street and then found Kelvin Higgins, 19, with a gunshot wound to his upper left leg.

As police applied a tourniquet to the wound, Higgins said he had been beaten up, shot and had his cellphone stolen.

The victim said he had been with another 19-year-old Little Rock man and that man's brother as well as other people he didn't name, according to the report.

Authorities reported that Higgins said the 19-year-old's brother shot him, then he crawled across the street for help as the group left in a white Cadillac Escalade and a black Ford Explorer.

Higgins was transported to Baptist Medical Health Center in Little Rock with "serious injuries," police said.

Authorities gained entry to the house at the address where Higgins said he had been shot, and no other victims were found.

A resident of the house reportedly said the altercation "did not go down the way it was reported to police" but refused to elaborate further or give any contact information.

A 46-year-old woman said to live nearby told police that she had heard a single gunshot and saw Higgins crawling across the street.

A 26-year-old woman who owns the home where Higgins was reportedly shot arrived to the scene about 7 p.m. and told officers she was doing a friend's hair when Higgins and another male she didn't know arrived for a snack. Then several other males entered and started arguing with Higgins, she said.

As the men fought, the homeowner said she got her two children, ages 3 and 7, and left the area. She heard a gunshot while leaving, she reportedly told police.

The 26-year-old said she didn't know anyone involved in the altercation.

According to the report, Higgins on Saturday told police he had been assaulted by the same person who shot him, but it was unknown if the two events were related.

The 19-year-old Little Rock man named as a suspect on the report did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Monday morning. No one with the first name Higgins gave for the shooter had been booked since Sunday.