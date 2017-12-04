Home / Latest News /
Armed robbery of west Little Rock donut shop investigated
Authorities in Little Rock are investigating the robbery of a west Little Rock Dunkin' Donuts.
The location at 10721 Kanis Road was held up around 5:10 a.m. Sunday by a person who had a knife or cutting instrument, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The robber, who police said escaped with about $700, was said to be wearing a white face mask while dressed in a black jacket, a camouflage hat or beanie and black Nike pants.
Officers searched the area but didn't make an arrest.
