Central Arkansas woman to receive Navy medal for father's Pearl Harbor actions

A central Arkansas resident will receive the Bronze Star Medal on Thursday on behalf of her father, a naval officer whose quick thinking was said to save the lives of multiple sailors during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Joseph George will be honored for his service aboard the repair ship USS Vestal, which was moored alongside the USS Arizona when the Japanese attack began, according to a news release from the Naval History and Heritage Command.

George survived the war and retired from the Navy in 1955. He died in 1996.

His daughter, Cabot resident Joe Ann Taylor, said in the release that her father didn't talk much about the war or the attack while she was growing up. She learned more of his story after he retired and began attending reunions, she said.

"It was kind of surreal. You grow up with your dad thinking of him as dad; you're not used to thinking of him as a hero," said Taylor. "But it's a wonderful story and I'm quite proud of him."

On Dec. 7, 1941, George was settling down to read the Sunday newspaper when alarms sounded, he recounted in an oral history interview cited in the release.

Realizing there was an attack underway, he went outside and saw a Japanese plane going down, he said. Fires broke out as Japanese torpedoes passed under his ship and struck the USS Arizona.

With help from several shipmates, George removed the awning covering the USS Vestal's guns so the ship could fight back. Then he ran across the deck, putting out fires and securing a line to the other ship.

Taylor said she's developed a bond with the men her father saved and their families. Two of the rescued USS Arizona sailors petitioned for George to receive a medal, according to the release.

Taylor is scheduled to attend the award ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor.