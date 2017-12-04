Home / Latest News /
Employee says she didn't know Arkansas legislator used her name to get grant money
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:35 a.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
FORT SMITH — A woman who worked for an Arkansas legislator's construction company says she didn't know he used her name to obtain nearly $27,000 in state grant money for work on a sports complex.
The Times Record reported that DiAnna Gonzalez says she was an hourly employee of FFH Construction last year when Sen. Jake Files submitted bids to the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District.
Files sought $46,500. The city wired nearly $27,000 of the grant to Gonzalez's account the same day Files signed her name to a tax form. Gonzalez said she didn't know the money was grant funding.
The FBI is investigating Files for potential money laundering and wire fraud. An affidavit calls Files' bids "false and fraudulent."
Files said he's been advised not to comment but that he looks forward to vindicating himself.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Employee says she didn't know Arkansas legislator used her name to get grant money
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
Delta2 says... December 4, 2017 at 11:51 a.m.
Can't wait to hear how Files will "vindicate himself".
( permalink | suggest removal )
Razrbak says... December 4, 2017 at 12:47 p.m.
Vindicate = plea deal to roll over on other grifters.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.