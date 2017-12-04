Subscribe Register Login
Monday, December 04, 2017, 6:09 p.m.

'House of Cards' to resume taping minus star Kevin Spacey

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:48 p.m.

FILE - In this April 27, 2015 file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the Q&amp;A Screening of &quot;The House Of Cards&quot; at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Netflix says Spacey is out at &quot;House of Cards&quot; after a series of allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Netflix says in a statement Friday night, Nov. 3, 2017, that it's cutting all ties with Spacey, and will not be involved with any further production of &quot;House of Cards&quot; that includes him. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)



LOS ANGELES — Production is resuming next year on the sixth and final season of House of Cards.

Taping of the political drama was halted in October amid sexual misconduct allegations against star Kevin Spacey.

Netflix Chief Content Office Ted Sarandos told a conference Monday of the decision, Variety reported.

In November, Netflix said it wouldn't be involved with the series if Spacey remained. Producer Media Rights Capital suspended him.

The eight-episode season will focus on co-star Robin Wright. No release date has been announced.

Netflix has said the decision to end the series was made before Spacey was accused of trying to seduce a teenager in 1986. He said he didn't recall it, but allegations by other men followed.

Spacey's representative has said he is seeking unspecified treatment.

