Little Rock-based Dixie Cafe to close all 17 restaurant locations

Dixie and Delta Cafe locations across Arkansas will soon close.

In a Monday news release, the Little Rock-based company announced that it will close all 17 of its locations in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee this week. Wednesday will be the last day of service.

“After over 35 years in business we have decided that we must close our restaurants,” CEO Allan Roberts said in the release, citing declining sales and increased costs.

The chain, which served Southern fare, has three restaurants in Little Rock and North Little Rock, according to an archived version of its website.

“It’s a very difficult operating environment for full-service, family-oriented restaurants,” Roberts said.