Monday, December 04, 2017, 3:44 p.m.

Gunman drags him out of car, takes vehicle, Little Rock man tells authorities

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 1:36 p.m.

A man was carjacked at gunpoint outside his Little Rock home Friday morning, according to a police report.

The 37-year-old told officers he was sitting in his maroon 1993 Ford Taurus in the 2300 block of South Tyler Street around 10:45 a.m. when a stranger approached.

The male assailant pointed a handgun at the victim's face and said "give me the car," authorities said.

The gunman then grabbed him by the shoulders, dragged him out of the vehicle, then got in and drove north on Fair Park Boulevard, according to the report.

The 37-year-old officers he had left his cellphone and about $1,000 worth of tools in the car.

The robber was described as having short, black hair; standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

