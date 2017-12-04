Police beat
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
LR gunfire leaves 2 teens wounded
A pair of 16-year-old boys were shot in southwest Little Rock on Sunday, police said.
The boys reportedly arrived at Arkansas Children's Hospital with gunshot wounds about noon, according to a Little Rock Police spokesman.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred near 30 Melinda Drive.
One victim, who remained in critical condition Sunday evening, was shot in his torso; the other was in stable condition with a bullet wound in his arm, police said.
No information about a suspect was available Sunday.
