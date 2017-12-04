Man robbed at gunpoint of cash, sneakers on North Little Rock bike trail, police say

A man told police he was robbed at gunpoint of his cash and Nike shoes on a North Little Rock trail Sunday morning, according to a report.

The 21-year-old told officers he was walking on the bike path near the 3800 block of Chandler Street around 10 a.m. when three male stangers approached him.

The victim said all three pointed black handguns at him, and one told him to "come out of your pockets," according to the report.

The man told police he gave the robber the $140 in cash he had on him as well as his black Nike Air Force Ones valued at $110. Then trio walked away and reportedly headed southeast.

The 21-year-old said he had trouble describing the robbers because he wasn't "really paying attention," the report stated.

When asked why he had taken an hour-and-a-half to report the attack to the police, he said he "didn't want to cause problems in the neighborhood," so he went to a friend's house before returning home.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.