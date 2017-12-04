Thief tried to break into Little Rock fast-food restaurant through ceiling, police say; $1,100 reported taken

More than $1,100 was stolen from a Little Rock fast-food restaurant in a break-in early Friday, according to a police report.

A 35-year-old employee told officers that he arrived at Burger King at 12001 Colonel Glenn Road to find the office door and safe open. The burglary reportedly occurred between 1 a.m. and 4:45 a.m.

The restaurant's deposit and cash from each of the registers had been stolen, the employee told police. The report listed the amount stolen as $1,141.74.

After they reviewed the security footage, police noted that the thief had made entry through the rear northwest door, then attempted to climb up a ladder to enter the office through the ceiling but was unsuccessful.

Instead, the burglar, who was wearing gloves, forced the office door open with an unknown tool, authorities said.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.