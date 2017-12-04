Owners of former Dogpatch theme park reach deal to lease property

The owners of the former Dogpatch theme park in Newton County have reached an agreement to lease the property to Heritage USA, which is operated by David Hare.

In a video posted online, Hare said the property will be developed to become Heritage USA Dogpatch Resort.

Bud Pelsor, one of the property owners, said there’s an option to buy at the end of the lease.

Pelsor said the lease will begin March 1. He wouldn’t reveal the length of the lease or anything about the financial agreement.

