Subscribe Register Login
Monday, December 04, 2017, 1:09 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Owners of former Dogpatch theme park reach deal to lease property

By Bill Bowden

This article was published today at 12:41 p.m.

after-dogpatchs-closing-salvageable-rides-were-sold-to-various-parks-those-that-remained-like-the-wild-water-rampage-cast-a-stark-silhouette-against-the-rugged-landscape

After Dogpatch's closing, salvageable rides were sold to various parks. Those that remained, like the Wild Water Rampage, cast a stark silhouette against the rugged landscape.

The owners of the former Dogpatch theme park in Newton County have reached an agreement to lease the property to Heritage USA, which is operated by David Hare.

In a video posted online, Hare said the property will be developed to become Heritage USA Dogpatch Resort.

Bud Pelsor, one of the property owners, said there’s an option to buy at the end of the lease.

Pelsor said the lease will begin March 1. He wouldn’t reveal the length of the lease or anything about the financial agreement.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Owners of former Dogpatch theme park reach deal to lease property

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online