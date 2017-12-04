Home / Latest News /
Owners of former Dogpatch theme park reach deal to lease property
By Bill Bowden
This article was published today at 12:41 p.m.
The owners of the former Dogpatch theme park in Newton County have reached an agreement to lease the property to Heritage USA, which is operated by David Hare.
In a video posted online, Hare said the property will be developed to become Heritage USA Dogpatch Resort.
Bud Pelsor, one of the property owners, said there’s an option to buy at the end of the lease.
Pelsor said the lease will begin March 1. He wouldn’t reveal the length of the lease or anything about the financial agreement.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Owners of former Dogpatch theme park reach deal to lease property
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.