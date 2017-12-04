Passenger ejected, killed in collision on I-530

A 21-year-old Gould woman was killed Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle in a collision on Interstate 530 in Jefferson County, authorities said.

Shortly before 4:15 a.m., a 2016 Ford hit another vehicle in the southbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 44, which is in the Pine Bluff area.

The second vehicle, which was not identified by make or model in the report, veered off the west side of the interstate, where it overturned multiple times and ejected a passenger, police said.

That passenger, identified as Destiney Jones, suffered fatal injuries, the report said. One other person was listed as being hurt on the report, though it didn't identify them.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 457 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.