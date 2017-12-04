20-year-old accused of fatally shooting Arkansan found dead in car

Police say they have arrested a man accused of killing a 29-year-old in Arkansas last month.

In a news release, the Pine Bluff Police Department said Deontrick Clark was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Monday.

The 20-year-old is accused of fatally shooting William Olgesby III, who was found dead Nov. 8 inside a Dodge Charger stopped in the 1700 block of West 29th Avenue, which is near South Cedar Street.

Oglesby, who was said to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene. A police spokesman previously said Oglesby lived in Pine Bluff.

As of Monday afternoon, Clark was awaiting booking at Jefferson County jail, authorities said.