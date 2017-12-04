Arkansas man cited after hitting driver's windshield with hammer, authorities say

Police say an Arkansas man hit a vehicle with a claw hammer after he was upset a driver stopped in front of him Saturday.

According to a report from the Jonesboro Police Department, the victim was stuck in traffic when a silver Chevrolet pulled up behind him around 12:30 p.m.

A man, later identified as 25-year-old Benjamin Creamens of Jonesboro, got out of the vehicle “cursing and yelling” and hit his windshield with a claw hammer, the 60-year-old told officers.

In the report, the driver, also a Jonesboro resident, said he was startled by the broken glass flying into his face and jerked his steering wheel, hitting the Chevrolet.

Creamens told officers he had become upset after the 60-year-old came to a sudden stop in front of him and that he attacked the windshield because he thought the driver was trying to hit his vehicle.

The 25-year-old was cited with criminal mischief and hazardous driving. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 10.