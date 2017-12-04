Authorities: Donated toys stolen from Arkansas church

Police say donated toys intended for low-income families were stolen from an Arkansas church last week.

According to a report from the Jonesboro Police Department, the toys were taken from First United Methodist Church, located at 801 S. Main St., sometime between 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m,. Thursday.

A church employee told officers three piles of toys valued at $500 had been taken from the facility. They were donated as Christmas presents for low-income families, according to the report.

Police said there was no evidence of forced entry.

No suspects were listed and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.