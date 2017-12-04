2 UALR students hit by vehicle, taken to hospital, authorities say; driver cited

Authorities say a vehicle struck two students while they were crossing a street on the University of Arkansas in Little Rock's campus on Monday.

The two students, who have not been named, were crossing in the 3200 block of Coleman Place, near the Coleman Sports and Recreation Complex, when the vehicle struck them around 9 a.m., according to Lt. Michael Ford, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

Ford said it was raining at the time, and the driver, who had also not been identified, was cited for driving too fast for the conditions.

Both students were transported to the UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock with minor injuries, authorities said.