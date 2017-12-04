Robber gave man 'the ol' one two' before fleeing with cash, he tells Little Rock police

A 58-year-old Arkansan says a robber gave him “the ol’ one two,” then ran with his cash Saturday, according to a report from the Little Rock Police Department.

It happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the Kroger located at 6420 Colonel Glenn Road. Authorities said the victim, a North Little Rock resident, offered an acquaintance a drink and opened his wallet, at which point the man kicked him twice.

The 58-year-old told police that the assailant then gave “me the ol’ one two” before emptying his wallet of $100 and leaping into a vehicle.

The victim said he wanted medical attention for his leg and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the report. Police noted no visible injuries.

The 38-year-old man listed as a suspect did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Monday morning.