Police: 16-year-old remains in critical condition after Little Rock shooting

Police said Monday that a teenager remains in critical condition after a shooting in Little Rock the day before.

Around noon Sunday, police were informed that two 16-year-old boys had arrived at Arkansas Children’s Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Lt. Michael Ford, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

Ford said one of the boys was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso and remained in critical condition Monday. The other, who had been shot in the arm, was listed in stable condition.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, the shooting occurred around 11:40 a.m. in the 10 block of Melinda Drive in southwest Little Rock. A witness at the scene told officers she heard gunshots, then saw two males in red hoodies get into a black vehicle.

No arrests had been made Monday, and the investigation is ongoing.